Death toll in South Africa unrest rises to 117: minister

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Unrest in South Africa has claimed 117 lives, the government said on Thursday, a sharp rise over a toll of 72 issued the previous day.

The acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, told a news conference that Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital, was now "relatively calm" while the situation in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal province, the epicentre of the violence, "remains volatile."