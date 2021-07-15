UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In South Africa Unrest Rises To 117: Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:47 PM

Death toll in South Africa unrest rises to 117: minister

Unrest in South Africa has claimed 117 lives, the government said on Thursday, a sharp rise over a toll of 72 issued the previous day

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Unrest in South Africa has claimed 117 lives, the government said on Thursday, a sharp rise over a toll of 72 issued the previous day.

The acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, told a news conference that Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital, was now "relatively calm" while the situation in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal province, the epicentre of the violence, "remains volatile."

Related Topics

Johannesburg South Africa Government

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

50 minutes ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

60 minutes ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

1 hour ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

1 hour ago

Eight police men booked

3 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates District Based Resource Centr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.