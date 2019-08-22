The number of people killed due to flash floods and mudslides from heavy rains in China's southwest Sichuan province has risen to 11, media reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The number of people killed due to flash floods and mudslides from heavy rains in China 's southwest Sichuan province has risen to 11, media reported, citing local authorities.

Media previously reported that seven people were killed and 24 were missing as a result of the heavy rains in the region.

According to the Wenchuan County police, as cited by the Sina Weibo news outlet, 26 people currently remain missing as a result of the flash floods.

According to the Xinhua news outlet, over 90 percent of the county's residents have been affected by the heavy rains in the area and over 100,000 people require emergency evacuation and aid. Additionally, over 1,600 rescue workers have been dispatched to the area, the news outlet said.