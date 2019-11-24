(@FahadShabbir)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The death toll in Sunday'protests in Iraq's southern cities of Basra and Nasiriyah has risen to six, with over 140 people sustaining injuries, a source from the regional commission on human rights told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi media reported that two people were killed and over 70 were injured in the protests in Basra and three people were killed in Nasiriyah.

According to the source, the total number of people killed in the protests between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon is 6 people, with 141 people receiving injuries.

Nationwide protests have been sweeping Iraq since early October with people demanding the ouster of the government, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare, and an end to corruption.

As of now, the death toll from the protests has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against protesters.