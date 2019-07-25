Death Toll in Southwest China Landslide Now at 15, Over 2 Dozen Still Missing - Reports

Fifteen people have now been killed by the landslide in China's southwestern province of Guizhou, and 30 more are considered missing, local media reported on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Fifteen people have now been killed by the landslide in China's southwestern province of Guizhou, and 30 more are considered missing, local media reported on Thursday.

The landslide occurred at 9:20 p.m. local time (01:20 GMT) on Tuesday in Shuicheng county, according to the Xinhua news agency.

It reportedly damaged 23 households, including 20 buildings that got completely buried underground.

As of Thursday morning, rescue teams have found bodies of four people, thus raising the death toll and lowering the number of missing persons to 30, the media outlet specified.

More than 100 rescue vehicles and over 20 heavy vehicles have been sent to the area. The Chinese Finance Ministry has given approximately $4.3 billion toward addressing the disaster.