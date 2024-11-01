Open Menu

Death Toll In Spanish Floods Rises To 202: Emergency Service

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The death toll in Spanish floods rises to at least 202 on Friday, with more expected in the coming hours, according to authorities coordinating rescue operations in the Valencian region, eastern Spain.

Spain

