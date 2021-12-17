UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Sudan's Darfur Tribal Clashes Reaches 199: Medics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:37 PM

Death toll in Sudan's Darfur tribal clashes reaches 199: medics

At least 199 people have been killed in Sudan's restive Darfur in tribal clashes over the past two months, medics said Friday, urging the government to stop the bloodshed

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :At least 199 people have been killed in Sudan's restive Darfur in tribal clashes over the past two months, medics said Friday, urging the government to stop the bloodshed.

The clashes, triggered by disputes over land, livestock and access to water and agriculture, have hit several parts of Darfur since early October.

The independent Doctors' Committee said 199 people have been killed, most of them shot dead.

"There are no concrete steps being taken from any side to stop the violence. The state is absent as well as the justice system and police are nowhere to be found," it said in a statement.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the violence has displaced more than 83,000 people.

Darfur was ravaged by civil war that erupted in 2003 between ethnic minority rebels, who complained of discrimination, and the Arab-dominated government of then president Omar al-Bashir.

Khartoum responded by unleashing the Janjaweed militia, blamed for atrocities including murder, rape and the looting and burning of villages.

The violence resulted in one of the world's worst humanitarian catastrophes.

More than 300,000 people died and 2.5 million were displaced during the conflict, according to the United Nations.

Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide in Darfur, was ousted and jailed in April 2019 after mass protests against his three-decade rule.

A peace deal struck with key rebel groups last year saw the main conflict in Darfur subside, but the arid region has remained awash with weapons.

A UN peacekeeping mission ended its mandate in Darfur last year.

Related Topics

Dead Murder World Police United Nations Minority Water Agriculture Died Sudan April October Criminals 2019 From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

38 minutes ago
 European rugby matches between French and UK clubs ..

European rugby matches between French and UK clubs postponed: organisers

41 seconds ago
 Delay in registration of FIR not tolerable: IG Pun ..

Delay in registration of FIR not tolerable: IG Punjab

45 seconds ago
 Three on the run as Kilde wins Val Gardena super-G ..

Three on the run as Kilde wins Val Gardena super-G

46 seconds ago
 More than 579,000 children vaccinated during anti- ..

More than 579,000 children vaccinated during anti-polio drive

49 seconds ago
 Punjab girls volleyball team beat KPK in semifinal ..

Punjab girls volleyball team beat KPK in semifinal of Inter-Provincial Champions ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.