MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) Twenty-one people were killed in the southwestern Nigerian state of Ondo in an armed attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Richard Olabode, Ondo state governor's spokesman, told Sputnik on Monday.

"So far we have 21 confirmed dead, of course, there are many children and women among them, but it is a sensitive and emotional matter. Many received medical attention but I do not have the exact number of injured... more details will be given soon," Olabode said.

Olabode added that at the moment, none of the armed groups have claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Sunday, a group of assailants broke into St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo during the Sunday service and opened fire on parishioners. The attackers also set off several explosives on the church grounds, though most of the victims died due to gunshot wounds, according to Nigerian Tribune. Local media reported about 50 dead and multiple injured in the attack.