Death Toll In Super Typhoon Lekima In East China Climbs To 28 - Reports

Sun 11th August 2019 | 07:30 AM

Death Toll in Super Typhoon Lekima in East China Climbs to 28 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The death toll from China's super typhoon Lekima that hit the eastern coastal province of Zhejiang has risen to 28, while 20 more are unaccounted for, China's People's Daily newspaper reported on Sunday.

Hundreds of police officers and firefighters are currently engaged in search and rescue efforts.

Earlier, 22 people were reported to have been killed as a result of the disaster, with 10 more missing.

The ninth typhoon to rock China this year reached the coast of the province at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday (17:45 GMT on Friday). Maximum wind speeds in the area have achieved 52 meters per second (171 feet per second). Early on Friday, China's meteorological service issued the highest "red" alert level over the typhoon.

