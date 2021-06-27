UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Surfside Building Collapse Up To 5, 156 Unaccounted For - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:30 AM

Death Toll in Surfside Building Collapse Up to 5, 156 Unaccounted For - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The death toll in the apartment building collapse in Surfside, Florida, has gone up to five, while 156 people remain unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

"Today our search and rescue teams found another body in the rubble," Levine Cava said at a Saturday evening news conference, as quoted by WTHI-TV.

"Our search has revealed some human remains," the mayor added.

According to Levine Cava, there are 156 people unaccounted for and 130 accounted for.

"Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can," the mayor stressed.

On Friday, Levine Cava told reporters that four people had been found dead and 159 were missing following the collapse of the condominium building.

