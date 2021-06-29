Death Toll in Surfside, Florida Building Collapse Rises to 11 - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The number of confirmed deaths as a result of the collapse of a building in Surfside, Florida near Miami has now risen to 11, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced during a press conference.

"Over the past few hours, our first responders did recover another victim. So, in total, the number of people accounted for now stands at 136, with 150 unaccounted for. The number of confirmed deaths is 11," Cava said Monday.