MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The number of people killed in a fuel tanker explosion in Tanzania's eastern Morogoro region has increased to 75, the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) said.

The death toll earlier stood at 68, while the number of injured was 72.

"We have lost another four victims at the fire accident, who were receiving treatment at MNH and bodies have been preserved at the hospital's mortuary. We are now remained with 39 survivors," the head of MNH's communication department, Aminiel Aligaesha, was quoted as saying by the Citizen newspaper.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when a fuel tanker overturned about 200 km (124 miles) west of the port city of Dar es Salaam, and exploded about 20 minutes after the accident.