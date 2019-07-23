UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Tent Camp Fire In Russia's Far East Climbs To 3 - Regional Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Death Toll in Tent Camp Fire in Russia's Far East Climbs to 3 - Regional Government

Two girls who were injured as a heavy fire hit a tent camp in the Russian Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory died on Tuesday in a hospital, bringing the death toll up to three people

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Two girls who were injured as a heavy fire hit a tent camp in the Russian Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory died on Tuesday in a hospital, bringing the death toll up to three people, the press secretary of the regional government, Nadezhda Tomchenko, said.

The fire devastated 20 out of 26 tents in the children's camp, located on the territory of a ski resort in Khabarovsk Territory's Solnechnyy district. As many as 189 children were staying at the camp. The Russian Health Ministry said earlier in the day that 12 people, including seven children were injured, while one child died.

"Two girls died of fatal injuries. One boy remains in the intensive-care department. Doctors are fighting for his life. The situation is very grave," Tomchenko said.

