Death Toll in Texas Elementary School Shooting Rises to 20 or More, 18 Children - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The death toll in the school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, has risen to 20 or more, which includes 18 children, CNN reported citing state officials.

The report said on Tuesday that Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez was informed by Texas Rangers that the death toll in the shooting is now 18 students and three adults.

However, CNN later reported only two adults died while other media outlets had the figure even higher.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in earlier in the day that an 18-year-old gunman identified as Salvador Romas shot and killed 14 students and one teacher in the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde.