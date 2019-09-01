Death Toll in Texas Shootings Climbs to 5 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) The death toll in the Saturday shootings between the US cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas, has climbed to five, the Fox news broadcaster reported, citing an Odessa city official.

Earlier, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said that two people had been killed and up to 20 others sustained injuries in the shootings.

According to The New York Times, the active shooting took place on a highway connecting the US cities of Midland and Odessa.

The Midland Police Department earlier suggested that there were two shooters in two separate vehicles. Later, it said that "the active shooter was shot and killed at the Cinergy in Odessa," noting that "there is no active shooter at this time."