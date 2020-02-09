Death Toll in Thai Mall Shootout Rises to 25 - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The number of dead in a firefight at the shopping mall in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima has risen to 25 people, Thairath tv channel reported.

Earlier, the TV channel reported that the gunman who carried out a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 mall on Saturday managed to escape the mall after a shootout with special forces in the mall's parking garage. The previous number of fatalities was 21.

According to the channel, another four people died in the mall on Saturday.

Their bodies have been discovered by special forces during the operation to subdue the shooter, which is ongoing.

The channel adds that there might still be civilians in the mall, including wounded ones.

The gunman reportedly held over a dozen people hostage at the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. The shooter is reportedly a professional serviceman, a shooting instructor in his unit, and a sniper who has completed a special forces program.