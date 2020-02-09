UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Thai Mall Shootout Rises To 25 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:30 AM

Death Toll in Thai Mall Shootout Rises to 25 - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The number of dead in a firefight at the shopping mall in the Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima has risen to 25 people, Thairath tv channel reported.

Earlier, the TV channel reported that the gunman who carried out a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 mall on Saturday managed to escape the mall after a shootout with special forces in the mall's parking garage. The previous number of fatalities was 21.

According to the channel, another four people died in the mall on Saturday.

Their bodies have been discovered by special forces during the operation to subdue the shooter, which is ongoing.

The channel adds that there might still be civilians in the mall, including wounded ones.

The gunman reportedly held over a dozen people hostage at the mall in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. The shooter is reportedly a professional serviceman, a shooting instructor in his unit, and a sniper who has completed a special forces program.

Related Topics

Dead Died Nakhon Ratchasima TV

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

7 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

9 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

9 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.