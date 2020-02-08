UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Thailand Shooting Rises To 20 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Death Toll in Thailand Shooting Rises to 20 - Health Ministry

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The number of victims of a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand increased to 20, the country's health minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, 17 fatalities were reported, as a 32-year-old soldier, Jakrapanth Thomma, started a mass shooting in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat) between a military base, a Buddhist temple and a shopping mall, where currently holds hostages.

"Three more injured died in hospitals. Thus, the death toll increased to 20," the minister told reporters in a statement broadcast by Thai PBS channel.

Thai police urged all broadcasters covering the incident to stop live broadcasts from the scene of the operation to free hostages, which will soon begin, the broadcaster reported.

Under Thai law, live broadcasts of police and military operations without permission of the command are prohibited.

