Death Toll in Train Derailment in India Rises to 261 - South Eastern Railway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The death toll from a train collision in the Indian state of Odisha has risen to 261, the South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

"As per the information received till now, there are 261 casualties", the South Eastern Railway tweeted, adding that the rescue operation at the derailment site had been completed.

Earlier in the day, the railways said the death toll in the incident was 238 and more than 900 people were injured.

The train collision occurred Friday evening near the Indian city of Balasore. According to the Indian Railways Ministry, several coaches of a passenger train traveling from Kolkata to Chennai derailed due to a collision with a freight train and fell onto the opposite track.

After some time, another passenger train collided with them and several more coaches carrying people derailed. In all, 17 coaches derailed and were badly damaged as a result of the collision.

Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the cause of the Odisha accident would be known after an investigation. Indian Railways spokesman Amitabh Sharma said that Indian Railways had canceled 48 trains in connection with the incident and diverted 39 trains.

According to Narendra Singh Bundela, inspector general of the National Disaster Response Force, the search and rescue operation at the derailment site could be completed by Saturday evening. At the same time, he noted that almost all the survivors had been sent to hospitals.