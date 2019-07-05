UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Tripoli Attack On Tajoura Migrant Center Rises To 53 - IOM

Death Toll in Tripoli Attack on Tajoura Migrant Center Rises to 53 - IOM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The number of people killed in the airstrike on the migrant detention center near Libya's capital Tripoli has risen to 53, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a press release on Friday.

"IOM teams are continuing to provide food and water to the roughly 350 migrants still detained in Tajoura detention center following Tuesday's airstrike that killed 53 people, including several migrants who were scheduled to return home in the days after Tuesday's airstrike," the release said.

The IOM noted in the release that at least 12 migrants of the 130 injured in the attack are in serious condition and the number of fatalities is expected to rise.

Among those migrants who died in the attack, two were registered for IOM's Voluntary Return Assistance program awaiting to depart home.

On Wednesday, the UN Stabilization Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said that at least 44 people were killed and 130 severely injured as a result of the airstrike on the Tajoura migrant detention center, reportedly carried out by forces loyal to Libyan National Army (LNA) chief Khalifa Haftar.

On April 4, Haftar ordered his forces to begin an offensive on Tripoli. Most recently, the LNA's Air Force has conducted bombardments of positions of various armed groups in different districts of Tripoli.

Since the overthrow and killing of Libya's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been gripped by conflict and is now divided into its eastern part controlled by the LNA and the western part governed by the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

