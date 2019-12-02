UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Tunisia Bus Accident Rises To 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:31 PM

Death toll in Tunisia bus accident rises to 26

At least 26 people were killed when their bus careered into a ravine in the northwest of Tunisia, officials said in a new toll

Ain Snoussi, Tunisia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 26 people were killed when their bus careered into a ravine in the northwest of Tunisia, officials said in a new toll.

The health ministry said late Sunday that 17 people were also injured in the accident in a mountainous region popular with Tunisian tourists.

The disaster was one of the most deadly accidents in a country whose poor road safety record has sparked criticism of officials.

All those aboard the bus were Tunisian, the ministry said.

The bus had set off from Tunis towards the picturesque northern mountain town of Ain Draham, a popular autumn destination for domestic visitors.

The interior ministry had earlier reported the deaths of 22 out of the 43 people aboard, saying the bus had "fallen into a ravine after crashing through an iron barrier".

The health ministry said later that four more passengers had died of their injuries.

An AFP team that visited the site saw the twisted remains of the bus in the ravine near a river bed, surrounded by scattered bodies.

The top of the bus appeared to have been torn off and seats were strewn across the site.

President Kais Saied and outgoing Prime Minister Youssef Chahed later visited the site.

It was not immediately clear what caused the accident and forensic experts are investigating, but Tunisia's poorly-maintained roads have a reputation for being dangerous.

The World Health Organization in 2015 reported that Tunisia had the second-worst traffic death rate per capita in North Africa, behind only war-torn Libya.

The accident triggered renewed public anger over what one social media user called the country's "roads of death".

Related Topics

Africa Accident Injured Prime Minister World Interior Ministry Poor Social Media Road Died Traffic Tunis Tunisia Libya SITE Sunday 2015 From Top

Recent Stories

Brexit Could Bring Russian Businesses More Opportu ..

6 minutes ago

10 injured in van-car collision near Daska

6 minutes ago

UK Publications Based on Alleged Russian Threat Se ..

6 minutes ago

At least 13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

26 minutes ago

UAE adopts successful foreign policy based on mode ..

35 minutes ago

China sanctions US over Hong Kong unrest

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.