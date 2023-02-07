Death Toll in Turkey Earthquake Up to 2,379, Over 14,400 Injured - Vice President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The death toll in Monday's earthquake in Turkey has risen to 2,379, more than 14,483 were injured, the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay said.

Earlier, the authorities reported that 2,316 people had died and over 13,000 had been injured in the earthquake.

"According to the latest data, 2,379 people died and 14,483 people were injured in the earthquakes," Oktay told reporters.

He said 7,840 people had been rescued from under the debris.