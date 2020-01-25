Death Toll in Turkey Quake Rises to 4 - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey on Friday rose to four, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Elazig province at 08.55 p.m. local time (17:55 GMT).

Earlier reports indicated at least one dead and two people injured.

"The earthquake killed four of our citizens - two in the province of Malatya and two in the province of Elazig," Soylu said in an interview with NTV television.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, tents and warm blankets have been sent to the region affected by the quake.