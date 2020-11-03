ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll in an earthquake in Turkey increased to 102, more than 1,000 are injured the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the officials said 100 people were killed.

"The latest data indicates that 102 people died in the earthquake, 1,026 were injured, including 143 who are are still being treated in the hospital," the agency said.

The earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck the west of Turkey on Friday.