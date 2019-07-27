Death Toll in Twin Earthquakes in Philippines Rises to 8 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) The death toll in the twin earthquakes that shook the Philippines has risen to eight, the Malaysian Insight news outlet reported, citing officials.

Earlier on Saturday, media reported that at least five people had been killed and 12 injured in the two earthquakes that occured near the northern islands of the Philippines during the night.

On Friday, the US Geological Survey reported that a 5.4 earthquake was registered east of the island of Itbayat in the northernmost part of the Philippines on 20:16 GMT. Soon after, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake was registered at 23:37 GMT around that same area.

Another earthquake, of 5.7 magnitude, was registered on Saturday at 01:24 GMT.