Death Toll In Typhoon Hagibis In Japan Reaches 5, Over 90 People Left Injured - Reports
Sun 13th October 2019
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, has increased to 5, 11 remain missing while over 90 more were injured, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.
According to earlier reports, two people were killed and three remained missing as a result of the disaster.
On Saturday, more than 4.2 million residents of 10 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo Metropolis, received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon.