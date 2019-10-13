UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Typhoon Hagibis In Japan Reaches 8, Over 100 People Left Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 05:40 AM

Death Toll in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 8, Over 100 People Left Injured - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, has increased to 8, at least 17 remain missing while 106 more were injured, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to earlier reports, the disaster left five people dead, 11 missing and over 90 injured.

Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Died Japan Sunday

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

5 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

6 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

6 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

6 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

6 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.