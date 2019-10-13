Death Toll in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 8, Over 100 People Left Injured - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, has increased to 8, at least 17 remain missing while 106 more were injured, the NHK broadcaster reported on Sunday.

According to earlier reports, the disaster left five people dead, 11 missing and over 90 injured.

Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon.