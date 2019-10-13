Death Toll in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 14 People, 16 More Remain Missing - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, has increased to 14 while at least 16 more remain missing, the Kyodo news agency reported on Sunday.

The TBS broadcaster reported that the disaster had left about 150 people injured.

Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon.