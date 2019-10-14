UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Typhoon Hagibis In Japan Reaches 39 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, has increased to 39, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, 17 more people remain missing. The typhoon also reportedly left 189 people injured.

Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon. About 4,300 homes in Japan are still left without power as rivers overflowed and landslides affected rural areas.

The disaster also resulted in cancellation of hundreds of flights and breaches of the railway traffic across the country.

