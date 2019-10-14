Death Toll in Typhoon Hagibis in Japan Reaches 47 People - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, has increased to 47, media reported on Monday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, 15 people are believed to be missing.

Earlier in the day, thirty-nine people were reported killed and 200 injured as a result of the disaster.

Millions of Japanese citizens received recommendations to evacuate because of the typhoon, which hit the main Japanese island of Honshu on Saturday.

About 135,000 houses in 13 prefectures of Japan remain without water supply and about 100,000 without electricity. The disaster also resulted in the cancellation of hundreds of flights and breaches of the railway traffic across the country.