Death Toll In Uganda's Building Collapse Rises To Six, Seven Rescued

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 03:07 PM

The death toll at a construction site where a building collapsed in Uganda's capital here on Sunday has increased to six and seven people so far have been rescued, a police spokesperson said on Monday

Luke Owoyesigyire, deputy police spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police, said in a statement that three more bodies have been retrieved from the rubble after the collapse of a four-story building in Kisenyi, in the downtown Kampala area.

"Six people have been confirmed dead after the collapse of the four-story building. Among those confirmed dead are five male and one female," said Owoyesigyire.

Irene Nakasiita, spokesperson for the Uganda Red Cross Society, said that seven people, including two girls aged nine and five, have so far been rescued.

"Survivors rescued alive so far are seven and referred to hospital for treatment. Teams are still on the ground, carrying out search and rescue operations," said Nakasiita.

The Ugandan police, fire brigade and Uganda Red Cross response teams on Monday continued with rescue and search operations for people still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

Building site collapses are common in Uganda; many are blamed on poor workmanship.

