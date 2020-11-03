Death Toll in Vienna Attack Increases to 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll in Vienna attack increased to four people from the previously reported three, a local newspaper said Tuesday.

According to Kurier, two men and two women were killed in Monday's attack, up to 17 people were injured.

One attacker was shot dead by the law enforcement, but the police reportedly believe that there may have been four people perpetrators.