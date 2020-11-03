Death Toll in Vienna Attack Rises to Five - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll in Vienna attack increased to five, local media reported Tuesday citing sources.

According to Heute outlet, a 21-year-old man succumbed to his wounds.

The officials confirmed four deaths earlier in the day.

Several attacks were carried out in the Austrian capital late on Monday. One attacker was shot dead, at least one more is at large. According to the interior ministry, the killed attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).