UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Vienna Attack Rises To Five - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Death Toll in Vienna Attack Rises to Five - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll in Vienna attack increased to five, local media reported Tuesday  citing sources.

According to Heute outlet, a 21-year-old man succumbed to his wounds.

The officials confirmed four deaths earlier in the day.

Several attacks were carried out in the Austrian capital late on Monday. One attacker was shot dead, at least one more is at large. According to the interior ministry, the killed attacker was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Interior Ministry Russia Vienna Man Media

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

2 seconds ago

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

23 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

23 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

28 minutes ago

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE- ..

38 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.