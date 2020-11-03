UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Vienna Shooting Rises To Two - Mayor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:40 AM

Death Toll in Vienna Shooting Rises to Two - Mayor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The death toll in the Vienna shooting has risen to two as a woman injured in the attack in the Austrian capital has died, city mayor Michael Ludwig said.

Earlier reports said one passerby had been killed. The Interior Ministry said several people had died, but provided no exact figures.

"After this terrible crime, after the murder of a man, a woman died... Fifteen people were taken to hospitals, assistance was provided to seven seriously injured.

I hope they will soon be able to leave the hospitals," Ludwig told ORF.

A group of unidentified persons carried out a series of attacks with shooting in downtown Vienna on Monday. The attacks in particular targeted a synagogue, according to media reports. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the incident was a terrorist act. According to law enforcement, several people were seriously wounded, including a policeman, one attacker was neutralized, and at least one more attacker was being sought.

More Stories From World

