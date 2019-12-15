Death Toll in Volcano Eruption in New Zealand Rises to 16 - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island has increased to 16 people, country's police said on Sunday.

"Police can confirm a further person injured in the Whakaari / White Island eruption, and later repatriated to Australia, sadly died yesterday ...

The official number of deceased is now 16 - this includes 15 people who died in New Zealand and one person in Australia," police said.

The eruption of the volcano on White Island took place on December 9. Several people are still believed to be missing. According to the health authorities of New Zealand, 27 out of the 31 survivors suffered severe burns, including in the respiratory tract.