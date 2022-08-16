Death Toll in Yerevan Market Explosion Rises to 14 - Armenian Emergencies Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The death toll from the explosion at the Surmalu market in Armenia's capital Yerevan has risen to 14, the Armenian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry previously said 11 people were killed in the blast.

"As a result of search and rescue operations, the bodies of 14 dead people were found," the ministry said.

A fireworks store exploded at the Surmalu market on Sunday. A total of 62 people were injured.