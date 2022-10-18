Death Toll in Yeysk Plane Crash Rises to 13 - Aide to Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The death toll in the military plane crash in the southern Russian town of Yeysk has risen to 13, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, told reporters.

"According to the Emergencies Ministry, after the rubble was cleared, dead bodies were found at the plane crash site in Yeysk.

As of 06:00 a.m. October 18, thirteen people died in the crash, including 3 children," Kuznetsov said.

He added that 19 people were injured.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that during a training flight, a Russian Su-34 supersonic fighter-bomber crashed in Yeysk and the pilots ejected. Aircraft fuel caught fire at the crash site in a residential area.