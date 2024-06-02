Death Toll Lowered To Eight In Afghan Boat Accident: Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Taliban authorities in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday revised the death toll of a boat accident down to eight after earlier reporting 20 people had drowned in a river crossing.
"Eight people were killed and two people are still missing after a boat sank in Basawul area of Momand Dara district of Nangarhar province," provincial information department head Quraishi Badloon said in a post on X.
Badloon, the governor's office and other Nangarhar officials initially said 20 people, including women and children, were killed Saturday morning when a motorboat sank during a river crossing.
In his post later Saturday, Badloon said 16 people had been rescued by civilians and authorities, some 10 of whom were injured, with several taken to hospital.
The boat had been overloaded with passengers, causing water to overflow and stop the engine, said provincial deputy governor Saeed Ahmad Banawri, according to a post on X by the governor's media office.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
More Stories From World
-
Sabalenka dispatches 'best friend' Badosa at French Open2 minutes ago
-
EU vote a 'referendum on opposing visions' of Europe: Italy PM2 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership result2 minutes ago
-
South Africa's ANC loses majority, needs allies2 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update2 minutes ago
-
Courtois starts, Reus benched for Champions League final2 minutes ago
-
Boeing will try to launch its first crew on Starliner, again12 minutes ago
-
Activist arrested for attacking Monet painting in Paris12 minutes ago
-
Gazans back in war-ravaged Jabalia 'shocked' by destruction12 minutes ago
-
City of Troy wins Epsom Derby22 minutes ago
-
Football: South African Cup result32 minutes ago