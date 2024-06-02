Open Menu

Death Toll Lowered To Eight In Afghan Boat Accident: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Taliban authorities in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday revised the death toll of a boat accident down to eight after earlier reporting 20 people had drowned in a river crossing.

"Eight people were killed and two people are still missing after a boat sank in Basawul area of Momand Dara district of Nangarhar province," provincial information department head Quraishi Badloon said in a post on X.

Badloon, the governor's office and other Nangarhar officials initially said 20 people, including women and children, were killed Saturday morning when a motorboat sank during a river crossing.

In his post later Saturday, Badloon said 16 people had been rescued by civilians and authorities, some 10 of whom were injured, with several taken to hospital.

The boat had been overloaded with passengers, causing water to overflow and stop the engine, said provincial deputy governor Saeed Ahmad Banawri, according to a post on X by the governor's media office.

