Death Toll Of 7.4-magnitude Quake Rises To 3 In Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Death toll of 7.4-magnitude quake rises to 3 in Philippines

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) -- The death toll in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that hit the southern Philippine Surigao province last Saturday has climbed to three, the government said Wednesday.

In a latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said one died in a region in the northeastern part of Mindanao island, and two others in the southeastern part of the island.

The agency said 48 others were injured from the offshore earthquake. The strong quake has affected nearly 530,000 residents of three regions, it added.

The 7.4-magnitude quake hit Saturd

