UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Of Air Raid On Libya Migrant Camp Rises To 53: WHO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 43 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:49 PM

Death toll of air raid on Libya migrant camp rises to 53: WHO

The casualty toll of an air strike on a detention camp for migrants near the Libyan capital has climbed to 53 dead and 130 wounded, the World Health Organization said Friday

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The casualty toll of an air strike on a detention camp for migrants near the Libyan capital has climbed to 53 dead and 130 wounded, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The UN agency said the deaths in Tuesday night's strike had raised to almost 1,000 dead and 5,000 wounded the overall toll of an assault on the Libyan capital launched by military strongman Khalifa Haftar in April.

Related Topics

Dead World United Nations April

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Quality Control Boa ..

42 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mocks Hunt Ov ..

45 seconds ago

Popov, Bubka deny taking bribes for backing Rio's ..

46 seconds ago

Spurious soft drinks playing with human health

48 seconds ago

UK Court Freezes $145Mln in Nord Stream Dividends ..

4 minutes ago

NTDC removes technical fault in Guddu power plant

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.