Death toll of air raid on Libya migrant camp rises to 53: WHO

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The casualty toll of an air strike on a detention camp for migrants near the Libyan capital has climbed to 53 dead and 130 wounded, the World Health Organization said Friday.

The UN agency said the deaths in Tuesday night's strike had raised to almost 1,000 dead and 5,000 wounded the overall toll of an assault on the Libyan capital launched by military strongman Khalifa Haftar in April.