Death Toll Of COVID-19 In China Reaches 2663, Over 27,200 Recovered - Health Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The death toll of the novel coronavirus in mainland China has reached 2663, while the current number of patients is at 77,658, and more than 27,200 people have recovered, the country's National Health Commission said.

According to the commission's latest data from 31 provinces, there are currently 77,658 confirmed cases, 2663 fatalities, and 27,232 recoveries.

There have been 508 new cases registered within the last 24 hours as well as 71 fatalities, 68 of which in the Hubei province. At the same time, 2589 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

