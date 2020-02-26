UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Of COVID-19 In China Reaches 2715, Over 29,700 Recovered - Health Commission

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:10 AM

Death Toll of COVID-19 in China Reaches 2715, Over 29,700 Recovered - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The death toll of the novel coronavirus in mainland China has reached 2715, while the current number of patients has exceeded at 78,000 and more than 29,700 people have recovered, the country's National Health Commission said.

According to the commission's latest data from 31 provinces, there are currently 78,064 confirmed cases, 2715 fatalities, and 29,745 recoveries.

There have been 401 new cases registered within the last 24 hours in the Hubei province, as well as 52 fatalities.

Related Topics

China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

6 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

7 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

7 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

7 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Kuwaiti embassy&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.