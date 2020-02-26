Death Toll of COVID-19 in China Reaches 2715, Over 29,700 Recovered - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The death toll of the novel coronavirus in mainland China has reached 2715, while the current number of patients has exceeded at 78,000 and more than 29,700 people have recovered, the country's National Health Commission said.

According to the commission's latest data from 31 provinces, there are currently 78,064 confirmed cases, 2715 fatalities, and 29,745 recoveries.

There have been 401 new cases registered within the last 24 hours in the Hubei province, as well as 52 fatalities.