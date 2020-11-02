UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Of Earthquake In Turkey Increases To 83 - Emergency Service

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:07 PM

Death Toll of Earthquake in Turkey Increases to 83 - Emergency Service

The number of deaths in an earthquake in western Turkey increased to 83, the national emergency service said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The number of deaths in an earthquake in western Turkey increased to 83, the national emergency service said Monday.

The previous reported number of fatalities in Friday's earthquake was 79.

"The latest data indicates that 83 people died in the earthquake, 962 were injured. Hospitals are treating 219 injured," the service said.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Turkey Died

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 18,257 New Covid-19 Cases in Last ..

3 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide best healthcare faciliti ..

3 minutes ago

PDM attempt to appease enemy by propaganda against ..

3 minutes ago

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

China announces 24 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

10 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape: Court extend for further15-day ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.