Death Toll of Earthquake in Turkey Increases to 83 - Emergency Service

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The number of deaths in an earthquake in western Turkey increased to 83, the national emergency service said Monday.

The previous reported number of fatalities in Friday's earthquake was 79.

"The latest data indicates that 83 people died in the earthquake, 962 were injured. Hospitals are treating 219 injured," the service said.