Death Toll Of Landslides In Indonesia's Gorontalo Province Rises To 11 With 17 Missing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The death toll from landslides and flash floods that hit a gold mine in Bone Bolango regency, Indonesia's Gorontalo province rose to 11 with 17 others missing, a senior disaster agency official said on Monday.

Heavy downpours generated the landslides and flash floods that struck the mine situated in the regency at Saturday midnight, hitting miner camps and sweeping them away, said Achril Babyonggo, head of the operational unit of the regional disaster management agency.

"The death toll now becomes 11 and 17 people are reportedly missing," he told Xinhua via phone.

About 180 personnel of the local search and rescue office, soldiers, policemen and the personnel of the disaster agency were involved in the mission, he added.

Heriyanto, the head of the Gorontalo Search and Rescue Team, stated on Monday that the search efforts were hindered by the mining site's remote location and the challenging road conditions, which were impassable by vehicles due to several broken bridges, necessitating travel by foot.

The regional disaster management agency also reported that 288 houses across five sub-districts were affected, primarily flooded with mud and debris. At least 1,029 residents have been impacted by the disaster.

