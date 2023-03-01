Death Toll of Train Accident in Greece Reaches 36 - Greek Fire Brigade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Latest data from Greek authorities put the number of deaths after train accident in the country at 36, the Greek Fire Brigade said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The confirmed death toll at the moment stands at 36, while 66 are injured and being treated, 60 of them in simple units and 6 of them in intensive care units," the statement read.

The statement also said that the efforts of the firemen operating on the spot were focused on the first three carriages of the train, adding that crane vehicles were working in order to create the conditions for full access and inspection inside the carriages.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa, Greece. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident so that the two trains were on the same track and collided head-on.