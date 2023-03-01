UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Of Train Accident In Greece Reaches 36 - Greek Fire Brigade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Death Toll of Train Accident in Greece Reaches 36 - Greek Fire Brigade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Latest data from Greek authorities put the number of deaths after train accident in the country at 36, the Greek Fire Brigade said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The confirmed death toll at the moment stands at 36, while 66 are injured and being treated, 60 of them in simple units and 6 of them in intensive care units," the statement read.

The statement also said that the efforts of the firemen operating on the spot were focused on the first three carriages of the train, adding that crane vehicles were working in order to create the conditions for full access and inspection inside the carriages.

On Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa, Greece. The passenger train had switched to the freight train's lane before the accident so that the two trains were on the same track and collided head-on.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Vehicles Larissa Same Greece From

Recent Stories

PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acqui ..

PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acquisition for citizens

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

55 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

1 hour ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

2 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.