UrduPoint.com

Death Toll On Gold-mine Convoy In Burkina Rises To Four

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:29 AM

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

Burkina Faso on Monday raised to four the death toll on a weekend ambush of a convoy of gendarmes escorting fuel tankers to a gold mine owned by Toronto-listed Endeavour Mining

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Burkina Faso on Monday raised to four the death toll on a weekend ambush of a convoy of gendarmes escorting fuel tankers to a gold mine owned by Toronto-listed Endeavour Mining.

Several other officers are still missing after the attack by suspected jihadists in eastern Burkina Faso, according to the regional government.

The poor West African nation -- which received $1 million in taxes from Endeavour in the first three months of this year -- has been plagued by deadly jihadist attacks since 2015, often targeting gold mine workers.

In November 2019, an attack in Boungou -- where Endeavour's mine is sited -- left at least 38 people dead.

On Sunday, a convoy of fuel tankers, "fell into an ambush" near the border with Niger, said a statement signed by the secretary general of the governorate of the eastern region, Amidou Sore.

An earlier report put the death toll at three.

According to a local source, there was a fifth victim, "a civilian, probably a member of the Volunteers for the Defence of the Homeland", civilian auxiliaries fighting alongside the army.

"The attackers planted explosive devices on the road before opening fire on the convoy," said another security source.

Such attacks, attributed to jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda, have killed more than 1,500 people and forced more than 1.3 million to flee their homes.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Army Poor Road Burkina Faso Niger November Border Sunday 2015 2019 Gold From Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

8 seconds ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

9 seconds ago
 New UK news channel loses star name after choppy s ..

New UK news channel loses star name after choppy start

13 seconds ago
 Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 aft ..

Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 after crowd trouble

4 minutes ago
 Senate chairman condoles Dr Safdar Mehmood's death ..

Senate chairman condoles Dr Safdar Mehmood's death

4 minutes ago
 Singapore Considers Bill Against Foreign Meddling ..

Singapore Considers Bill Against Foreign Meddling in Domestic Politics

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.