Death Toll Reaches 25 After Deadly Fire at Kyoto Anime Studio - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A total of 25 people have been confirmed dead after a suspected arson attack at an anime studio in Kyoto earlier in the day, local media reported Thursday.

On Thursday, a deadly fire broke out at the Japanese Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni. Up to 70 people could have been trapped in the burning building. In addition to the growing death toll, over 35 people were reported injured and at least 20 others missing.

Local police confirmed that 25 people had died and several others showed no signs of life, meaning that their death has not yet been confirmed by doctors, the Kyodo news agency said.

The fire reportedly started at around 10:35 a.m. local time (01:35 GMT) at the three-story KyoAni headquarters in Kyoto after a man poured what later appeared to be gasoline around the building. The 41-year-old suspect reportedly confessed to the arson. His motive and name remain unknown.

Eyewitnesses claim that they heard him shout "Die!" as he poured liquid around the building, which was followed by several bangs.

About 30 firefighter brigades have been dispatched to the scene.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the attack.