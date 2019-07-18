UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll Reaches 25 After Deadly Fire At Kyoto Anime Studio - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Death Toll Reaches 25 After Deadly Fire at Kyoto Anime Studio - Reports

A total of 25 people have been confirmed dead after a suspected arson attack at an anime studio in Kyoto earlier in the day, local media reported Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A total of 25 people have been confirmed dead after a suspected arson attack at an anime studio in Kyoto earlier in the day, local media reported Thursday.

On Thursday, a deadly fire broke out at the Japanese Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni. Up to 70 people could have been trapped in the burning building. In addition to the growing death toll, over 35 people were reported injured and at least 20 others missing.

Local police confirmed that 25 people had died and several others showed no signs of life, meaning that their death has not yet been confirmed by doctors, the Kyodo news agency said.

The fire reportedly started at around 10:35 a.m. local time (01:35 GMT) at the three-story KyoAni headquarters in Kyoto after a man poured what later appeared to be gasoline around the building. The 41-year-old suspect reportedly confessed to the arson. His motive and name remain unknown.

Eyewitnesses claim that they heard him shout "Die!" as he poured liquid around the building, which was followed by several bangs.

About 30 firefighter brigades have been dispatched to the scene.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Fire Prime Minister Police Died Man Kyoto Media

Recent Stories

14 proclaimed offenders arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

ICJ decision in Kulbushan case victory of justice: ..

2 minutes ago

Twin cities to receive more rains amid light thund ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective industrial zoning, to ..

2 minutes ago

NAB arrests Shahid Khaqan in LNG corruption case: ..

7 minutes ago

Woman killed, 10 injured as bus overturns in Hyder ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.