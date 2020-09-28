UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises In Karabakh Clash Despite Calls For Calm

Mon 28th September 2020 | 11:48 PM

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls for calm

Yerevan/Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ):Fierce fighting raged between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces on Monday sparking bellicose rhetoric from regional power Turkey despite international pleas for a halt in fighting between the long-time enemies.

Yerevan and Baku have been locked in a territorial dispute over the ethnic Armenian region of Nagorny Karabakh for decades, with deadly fighting flaring up last July and in 2016.

The region declared independence from Azerbaijan after a war in the early 1990s that claimed 30,000 lives but it is not recognised by any country -- including Armenia -- and is still considered part of Azerbaijan by the international community.

On Monday evening, Azerbaijani forces launched a "massive offensive at the Karabakh frontline's southern and north-eastern sectors," said Armenia's defence ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

Fighting between Muslim Azerbaijan and majority-Christian Armenia could embroil regional players such as Russia, which has a military alliance with Armenia, and Turkey, which backs Azerbaijan.

The office of Azerbaijan's prosecutor general said two more civilians were killed on Monday evening as Karabakh rebels shelled a village in Terter district.

Karabakh's defence ministry said 27 fighters were killed on Monday, bringing their total military losses to 58.

The overall death toll rose to 69 including 11 civilian deaths: nine in Azerbaijan and two on the Armenian side.

Azerbaijan has not reported any military casualties, but Armenian separatist officials released footage showing burnt-out armoured vehicles and the bloodied and charred remains of soldiers in camouflage it said were Azerbaijani troops.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday ordered partial military mobilisation and General Mais Barkhudarov vowed to "fight to the last drop of blood in order to completely destroy the enemy and win".

With each side blaming the other for the flare-up, world leaders have urged calm as fears rise of a full-scale conflict.

