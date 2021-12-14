UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Rises To 10 In Brazil's Bahia State Flooding

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:12 PM

Rescue teams on Tuesday raised the death toll from heavy rains and flooding in the Brazilian state of Bahia to 10

The floods also forced some 20,000 people from their homes, according to the regional Civil Defense agency, with 51 cities having declared a state of emergency.

The rains started six days ago, caused by an extratropical cyclone, and intensified over the weekend.

Rainstorms left several towns and rural areas completely cut off, making it difficult for relief teams to reach them.

