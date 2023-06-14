Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster

The death toll from a Nigeria riverboat disaster rose to 106 people on Wednesday as rescue teams searched for more survivors after one of the country's deadliest waterway accidents in years

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The death toll from a Nigeria riverboat disaster rose to 106 people on Wednesday as rescue teams searched for more survivors after one of the country's deadliest waterway accidents in years.

The boat, carrying around 250 passengers travelling from a wedding ceremony, capsized in the early hours of Monday morning in north-central Kwara state, police and local officials said.

The accident was the latest boating tragedy in Nigeria, where river capsizes are common due to overloading, poor safety and heavy flooding in the rainy season.

More than half the victims came from one village, Ebu, and another 38 were from nearby Dzakan village.

"The incident was very sad, and it shocked the whole community," Mohammed Sallihu, 26, a relative of one of the victims, told AFP.

"It affected almost everyone because the deceased have loved ones, families, friends, and colleagues, so it must affect them in one way or another."