UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Rises To 106 After Nigeria Boat Disaster

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Death toll rises to 106 after Nigeria boat disaster

The death toll from a Nigeria riverboat disaster rose to 106 people on Wednesday as rescue teams searched for more survivors after one of the country's deadliest waterway accidents in years

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The death toll from a Nigeria riverboat disaster rose to 106 people on Wednesday as rescue teams searched for more survivors after one of the country's deadliest waterway accidents in years.

The boat, carrying around 250 passengers travelling from a wedding ceremony, capsized in the early hours of Monday morning in north-central Kwara state, police and local officials said.

The accident was the latest boating tragedy in Nigeria, where river capsizes are common due to overloading, poor safety and heavy flooding in the rainy season.

More than half the victims came from one village, Ebu, and another 38 were from nearby Dzakan village.

"The incident was very sad, and it shocked the whole community," Mohammed Sallihu, 26, a relative of one of the victims, told AFP.

"It affected almost everyone because the deceased have loved ones, families, friends, and colleagues, so it must affect them in one way or another."

Related Topics

Accident Police Poor Marriage Nigeria From Sad

Recent Stories

US Senator Risch Says Will Block Arms Sales to Hun ..

US Senator Risch Says Will Block Arms Sales to Hungary for Stalling Sweden's Ent ..

29 minutes ago
 Banking, trade routes, removing policy barriers ca ..

Banking, trade routes, removing policy barriers can increase direct trade: Alash ..

28 minutes ago
 Erdogan Calls Speculations Over Work Experience of ..

Erdogan Calls Speculations Over Work Experience of New Turkish Central Bank Head ..

28 minutes ago
 Advisory Committee inches closer to finalize sylla ..

Advisory Committee inches closer to finalize syllabus on inclusion of Constituti ..

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses private sector policie ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses private sector policies and methodologies with its s ..

39 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on G ..

Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on Global Health, Development Chal ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.