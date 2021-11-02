Death toll rises to 15 after Lagos high-rise collapse

Nigerian rescue crews dug for more survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Lagos high-rise building on Tuesday, a day after the disaster killed at least 15 people and left many more trapped inside

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Nigerian rescue crews dug for more survivors in the rubble of a collapsed Lagos high-rise building on Tuesday, a day after the disaster killed at least 15 people and left many more trapped inside.

The 21-storey building was still under construction when it fell abruptly into a pile of concrete slabs on Monday in the wealthy Ikoyi district of Nigeria's commercial capital.

Rescuers said Tuesday they had recovered 15 bodies so far and managed to pull out nine survivors from the wreckage, but construction workers fear dozens of their colleagues are trapped inside.

"We have recovered more bodies. The death toll now stands at 15, while nine were pulled out alive," Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency told AFP.

Farinloye earlier said rescue workers had been communicating with other survivors still trapped under the collapsed building.