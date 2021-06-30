UrduPoint.com
Death Toll Rises To 16 In Florida Condo Collapse: Mayor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:36 PM

Death toll rises to 16 in Florida condo collapse: mayor

The death toll in the collapse of a beachfront condo building in Florida has risen by four to 16, an official said Wednesday

Another 147 people remain unaccounted for in last Thursday's tragedy, and the search and rescue effort amid the debris continues, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

Another 147 people remain unaccounted for in last Thursday's tragedy, and the search and rescue effort amid the debris continues, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.

