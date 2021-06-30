Death Toll Rises To 16 In Florida Condo Collapse: Mayor
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 10:36 PM
The death toll in the collapse of a beachfront condo building in Florida has risen by four to 16, an official said Wednesday
Surfside, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll in the collapse of a beachfront condo building in Florida has risen by four to 16, an official said Wednesday.
Another 147 people remain unaccounted for in last Thursday's tragedy, and the search and rescue effort amid the debris continues, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference.